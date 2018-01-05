Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Dealt to Dodgers
Alexander was traded to the Dodgers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The Dodgers also received minor-league infielder Jake Peter in the deal, while shipping Luis Avilan to the White Sox and minor leaguers Erick Mejia and Trevor Oaks to the Royals. Alexander -- who is one of the premier groundball relievers in baseball -- will likely fill the left-handed relief role that Tony Watson excelled in last season. The former Royal posted a 2.48 ERA and and 59:28 K:BB in 69 innings of relief last season.
