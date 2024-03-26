Alexander, who's been sidelined with a left rib stress reaction, will progress to playing catch as his next step when he's ready, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
The southpaw was diagnosed in mid-March and didn't receive an initial recovery timetable, so Monday's report provides only marginally more information. Alexander is eventually expected to serve as a veteran left-handed presence in the sixth and seventh innings for the Athletics, acting as a bridge to the likes of Zach Jackson, Dany Jimenez and Mason Miller in the eighth and ninth frames.
