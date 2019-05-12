Alexander has been recently dealing with left hip tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Alexander failed to record an out in each of his past two outings, though both appearances were limited to one batter. The 29-year-old believes he sustained the injury while compensating for the hamstring injury he dealt with at the start of May. Alexander should be considered day-to-day for now, and it's unclear if he's available out of the bullpen Sunday versus the Nationals.

