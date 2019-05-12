Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Nursing tight left hip
Alexander has been recently dealing with left hip tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Alexander failed to record an out in each of his past two outings, though both appearances were limited to one batter. The 29-year-old believes he sustained the injury while compensating for the hamstring injury he dealt with at the start of May. Alexander should be considered day-to-day for now, and it's unclear if he's available out of the bullpen Sunday versus the Nationals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...