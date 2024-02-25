Hernandez has admitted to having difficulty picking up the ball while playing at T-Mobile Park in Seattle last season, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

T-Mobile doesn't have the friendliest dimensions, anyway, and it sounds like Hernandez might have been facing some additional disadvantages. The 31-year-old batted .295 with an .830 OPS on the road in 2023 while sporting a lowly .217 average and .643 OPS at home. Now with a more hitter-friendly Dodger Stadium to call home as well as a terrific supporting cast around him, Hernandez appears poised for a nice bounce-back 2024 campaign.