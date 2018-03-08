Cingrani (shoulder) is being slow-played by manager Dave Roberts this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Roberts noted the southpaw is healthy after battling shoulder tightness earlier in camp, however, the skipper is choosing to delay Cingrani's Cactus League debut because, as a one-inning reliever, he doesn't need as much time to get up to speed as other pitchers. While he remains without a concrete return date, Roberts said he would get into a game sometime after Kenley Jansen's debut Friday, so it doesn't seem like he's far off. Cingrani is expected to open the season as one of the top lefty arms in the Dodgers' bullpen.