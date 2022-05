Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Nationals.

Moved up into the leadoff spot with Mookie Betts getting a breather, Turner did what he could to get the Dodgers on the board, but his teammates couldn't find a timely hit. The shortstop is up to 10 steals on the season to go with his .289/.356/.422 slash line, three homers, 19 runs and 34 RBI through 43 games.