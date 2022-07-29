Anderson (11-1) allowed four hits and hit a batter while striking out four over seven shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the Rockies.

Anderson had a 2-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound, and the Dodgers' offense continued to pile on while he kept the Rockies' bats quiet. This was Anderson's fifth straight quality start -- in that span, he's allowed five runs (four earned) in 32.1 innings. His impressive pitching in July has lowered his ERA to 2.61 with a 0.99 WHIP and 91:19 K:BB through 110.1 innings in 19 appearances (17 starts). The southpaw is projected for a road start in San Francisco next week.