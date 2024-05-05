Glasnow (6-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out 10.

Glasnow didn't allow a man to reach base over the first three frames before surrendering a leadoff single to Ronald Acuna in the fourth, who would later come home to score on a single from Austin Riley. The right-hander responded by striking out seven of the next 11 batters he faced, racking up double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season. Glasnow has now won each of his last three starts, going at least six innings in each of those outings while posting a 29:4 K:BB.