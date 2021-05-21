Gonzalez (1-0) won Thursday's 3-2 match with the Diamondbacks, throwing 1.1 innings with three strikeouts.
Gonzalez entered a 2-2 tie in the sixth with two out and runners on the corners and whiffed Domingo Leyba before pitching a 1-2-3 seventh with two more strikeouts. A Will Smith homer in the bottom of the inning put him in line for the win, his first of the season. Gonzalez has only surrendered three runs in 16 innings all season and leads MLB with 12 holds, proving why he's a key piece in one of the best bullpens.
