Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Buehler (elbow/hand) is fine and will his next rehab start Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler had to be removed from his last rehab start with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday after getting hit in the right hand by a comebacker. It will not keep him from taking his next turn, though, which will likely come with Triple-A Oklahoma City. It had been looking like Buehler's next rehab start would be his last before rejoining the Dodgers' rotation, but he might now be asked to make an additional start since his last one was abbreviated.