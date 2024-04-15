Buehler (elbow/hand) is set for another rehab start Thursday night, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler has been working his way back from the Tommy John surgery that he underwent in August 2022 and manager Dave Roberts said Monday that if Buehler is able to reach the 80-90 pitch threshold, he'd be a candidate to return to the major-league rotation next week. The right-hander hasn't appeared in an MLB contest since suffering the elbow injury over a year and a half ago, but he certainly looks to be on the cusp of his long awaited return to the Dodgers' rotation.