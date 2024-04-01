Buehler (elbow) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

He struck out two in the outing and induced five whiffs among his 54 pitches. Buehler's four most-used pitches were all down at least 1.0 mph from where he's usually at, with his four-seamer coming in at 94.2 mph. Given that it was his first of what is expected to be four rehab starts, it's not really surprising or alarming. Assuming all goes well, Buehler is likely to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation before the end of the month.