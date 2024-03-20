The Dodgers placed Buehler (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Buehler has spent the spring recovering from his August 2022 Tommy John procedure, and he will require a bit more time before he rejoins the Dodgers' rotation. Buehler's was able to touch 97 mph with his fastball during a live batting practice session Tuesday -- an encouraging sign that his rehab process is going well. That being said, Buehler is likely still a month or two away from making his season debut.
