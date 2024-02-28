Buehler (elbow) said he was sitting in the 94-to-95 mph range during live batting practice Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler felt good in the session in what was his first time facing hitters this spring. He expects to require another 3-to-4 live BP sessions before progressing to games. Buehler is not expected to appear in any Cactus League contests and will stay back at extended spring training at the start of the season.