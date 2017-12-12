Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated to start in 2018
Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler will work as a starter in 2018, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler finished last season as a reliever after earning a September callup, though the Dodgers have always viewed the talented righty as a starter in the long term. While he struggled during his brief stint with the big club, posting a 7.71 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in 9.1 innings, the 23-year-old compiled a more respectable 3.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 125:31 K:BB through 88.2 innings across three levels of the minors prior to his promotion. He misses bats at an impressive clip and has front-of-the-rotation stuff, headlined by a plus curveball and a fastball that can serve as another reliable offering. The Dodgers have starters to burn, however, so Buehler will likely be competing for a back-end rotation spot in spring training.
