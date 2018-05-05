Buehler (2-0) combined with his bullpen to no-hit the Padres on Friday, striking out eight and walking three before departing after six innings as the Dodgers topped San Diego, 4-0.

It was a historic night for Buehler and his relievers as the 23-year-old right-hander spearheaded the team to its first combined no-hitter in franchise history. He was only starting the game after he was called up from the minors due to Hyun-Jin Ryu going on the disabled list, but his overall body of work in his time in the big leagues has been extremely impressive so far this season, as the no-hit outing lowered his ERA to 1.13 and his WHIP to 1.06 through 16 innings to go along with 19 strikeouts. It's obviously still a small sample size but he's certainly making quite the case that he deserves to be thought of as more an than injury stopgap and that he belongs at the big-league level.