Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: On bench vs. Bumgarner

Grandal is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grandal will head to the bench for Monday's series opener with the Dodgers set to face Madison Bumgarner, who Grandal is just 1-for-13 against in his career. Austin Barnes will set up behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories