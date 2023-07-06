The Dodgers placed Almonte on the paternity list Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Almonte is allowed to miss up to three days as he tends to more-important matters. If he takes off all three days, his next appearance will come after the All-Star break. The 29-year-old reliever holds a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 36.2 innings this season.