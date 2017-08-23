Play

Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Still on track for Sunday start

Darvish (back) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is still in line to start Sunday against the Brewers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It was originally reported that he would throw his bullpen session Thursday, but it was a day earlier than anticipated. There may be further news released regarding how the session went, but everything looks to be on track for his activation this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast