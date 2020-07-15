Watch Now: Kenley Jansen Reports To Dodger Camp ( 2:53 )

Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks became the latest to opt out of the 2020 MLB season Monday, citing a pre-existing condition (Type 1 diabetes). He was expected to begin on the IL anyway as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery but was a candidate to step into the closer role at some point. It remains a murky situation for the Cardinals and for Fantasy baseball players, especially with Giovanny Gallegos having yet to report to camp. Ryan Helsley may now be the odds-on favorite for saves.

Of course, the Cardinals could still turn back to Carlos Martinez in the closer instead of transitioning him to the rotation as planned, but he did his part Saturday to show he's prepared to handle a starter's workload, striking four of the seven batters he faced in an intrasquad game. The Cardinals wanted to size him up physically before committing to him in any role, especially after he was deemed physically unfit to start last year.

"I thought he looked sharp, especially the offspeed stuff, which is safe to say he's definitely been working on his stuff while he's been away," catcher Matt Wieters said. "The offspeed stuff normally takes a while to come back."

