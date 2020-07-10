Watch Now: Concerns About Shohei Ohtani's Control? ( 1:40 )

Now that the majority of players have reported, the influx of positive COVID-19 tests appears to have tapered off, which means we can turn our attention back to on-the-field developments.

And as on-the-field developments go, one stands out as more concerning than the rest. Yes, Dusty Baker, now manager of the Astros, is back to his old habits, having this to say about the right field competition between Kyle Tucker, who had 38 homers and 35 steals between the majors and minors last year (and arguably a more impressive Triple-A season two years ago), and Josh Reddick, who has been about a one-win player each of the past two seasons:

"The future is probably Tucker's, but the now is probably Reddick's."

OK, not entirely unexpected. If you're going to treat it as a competition, then the incumbent is the incumbent, fine. What's troubling is that the criteria Baker has established for a changing of the guard would make it a virtual impossibility in a shortened season.

"I don't like to compare younger players with older players in spring training because the younger player wins every time because it takes him no time to get ready, but it's harder for them to keep it," Baker said. "The older players, it takes them longer to get ready but they usually keep it longer. You just can't take a guy's job away unless he loses it over time."

So it doesn't matter how much better Tucker is than Reddick in camp. That's to be expected, in the eyes of Baker. No, only the passage of time can reveal who the better right field option is — time none of us have, of course.

As much as it hurts, you have to downgrade Tucker in light of this news. Two months will be over in the blink of eye, especially for a baseball lifer like Baker, and I'm not confident he'll be moved off his position with enough time for it to be of any good to us.

Here are some other items of note from around the league: