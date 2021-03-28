Having success in Fantasy baseball means identifying a core group of stars to build your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings around. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, depth figures to be more critical than ever, which means squeezing as much value as you can from every one of your 2021 Fantasy baseball picks is key. The new MLB season begins Thursday, meaning owners everywhere are scrambling to finalize their 2021 Fantasy baseball strategy.

With an increased reliance on expanded bullpens, starting pitching depth will be a premium, which makes identifying 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, busts, and sleepers at the position critical. Where do stars like Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish and Lance Lynn belong in your Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 after switching teams, and where should you target middle-of-the-rotation arms with upside like Dylan Cease, Deivi Garcia and Justus Sheffield? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bryant as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speedbump that could have derailed their season.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie. The 23-year-old right-hander made eight appearances for Cleveland in 2020 and posted a 3.24 ERA. Now, he begins the 2021 season as the No. 2 prospect in the Indians' farm system.

At 6-foot-5, McKenzie's arsenal features a four-seam fastball in the low-to-mid 90s, a sharp slider, a changeup, and a curveball. He can grab strikes with all four pitches. The model likes McKenzie to continue developing his secondary offerings and locate his fastball effectively in an Indians system known for developing arms. That's why it ranks McKenzie ahead of ninth-round options like Corbin Burnes and Ian Anderson despite the fact that his 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP is currently 170.34.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff. The 28-year-old is an emerging power pitcher who has gone 14-8 over 35 starts the last two seasons while striking out 234 batters. He's also posted a 3.41 ERA during that span, but there's no question that he benefited from good fortune during a 2020 season in which he had a 3.05 ERA and struck out 91 over 73 2/3 innings.

Opposing hitters had just a .269 BABIP against Woodruff in 2020, a 51-point drop-off from 2019 despite average exit velocities rising from 86.1 mph to 86.7. Woodruff shied away from his slider despite generating a 46.2 percent whiff rate with it in 2020, throwing it just 10.9 percent of the time compared to 19.8 percent in 2019. With Woodruff due for worse batted ball luck and seemingly avoiding his best strikeout pitch, the model ranks him behind starters like Eduardo Rodriguez and David Price, who are being drafted nearly nine rounds later on average.

