Jackson Holiday, a 20-year-old middle infielder with the Baltimore Orioles organization, is the No. 1 prospect in baseball. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft made his way through every level of the Baltimore minor league system last season, finishing his final 18 games in Triple-A. Holiday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holiday, is expected to make his MLB debut at some point this season, which leaves the question for Fantasy baseball players: Do you select him in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. The 29-year-old had 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 50 runs scored with a .771 OPS over 109 games last season. It was a down season for Lowe, who had 39 home runs, 99 RBI and 97 runs scored over 149 games in 2021 before an injury-plagued 2022 resulted in him playing in just 65 contests.

The model projects a bounce-back year from Lowe as he returns closer to his career averages. The second baseman has a .818 career OPS, and only four qualified second basemen had an OPS greater than that mark last season. Lowe, a left-handed hitter, is projected to hit near the top of a solid Tampa Bay lineup when facing right-handed pitching and he has a career .847 OPS against RHP. Lowe's hard-hit rate was better than 84% of the league with an average exit velocity greater than 83% of the league last season, signaling some bad luck factored into Lowe's statistics.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof. The 24-year-old had 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored and 14 stolen bases over 69 games in his rookie season. Gelof had a slash line of .267/.377/.504 for an OPS of .840 as his OPS was higher than top second basemen such as Marcus Semien, Brandon Drury and Gleyber Torres last year.

Gelof was a second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft before quickly making his way to the Oakland major league roster. Gelof had 12 home runs and 20 stolen bases in Triple-A last season, totaling 26 home runs, 76 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 100 runs scored between the majors and minor leagues in 2023. He also had a barrel rate of 11% last season, nearly twice the MLB average of 6.9%, and he had the third-highest isolated power (.237) and line drive percentage (25.5%) among rookies with at least 300 plate appearances last year. He's projected to hit near the top of the Athletics' lineup and his metrics showcase Gelof could finish as one of the top second basemen in Fantasy baseball and could drastically outperform his ADP.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 25-year-old had 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 60 runs scored and 20 stolen bases over 106 games with the Rockies in his first full MLB season. He had a slash line of .297/.389/.542 for an OPS of .931 and finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

A look beyond just the numbers, however, shows an element of fortunate luck in Jones' success last year. His xBA (expected batting average) was nearly 50 points lower at .249, finding some good luck for some of those hits. His hard-hit rate was 41.3%, just above the average in baseball last season. While there are parts of his game to like from his rookie campaign, Jones is being selected roughly 100 picks higher in ADP than players he shares a tier with in the model's projections.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

