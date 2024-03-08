First base is a relatively weak position heading into 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, at least as far as star power is concerned. Out of the 15 players who hit at least 35 homers last season, just two of them were first basemen, even though it is generally a position known for being loaded with sluggers. Matt Olson and Pete Alonso will be among the first players at their position going off the board, forcing some owners to dig deeper in their bag of tricks for a first baseman. Are there any 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers at that position that you should be targeting?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud. The 35-year-old is coming off a down year at the plate, but he hit .268 with 18 home runs in 2022. It marked his career high for home runs, even though he split time with William Contreras during that campaign.

He was slowed down by a concussion early on during the 2023 season before splitting time with Sean Murphy at the end of the season. D'Arnaud is a respected leader in Atlanta's clubhouse, and he is under contract through the end of the 2024 season (with a club option for 2025). He is available late in Fantasy baseball drafts, but SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of catchers like Bo Naylor, Cal Raleigh and Gabriel Moreno, who are all being selected before d'Arnaud in average drafts. See more Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz. The 25-year-old only played nine games last season as his year was ended by a fractured fibula while sliding into the catcher at home plate on April 10. He was coming off a season in which he recorded 17 home runs, 54 RBI, 45 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 87 games as a rookie in 2022.

Cruz was one of the top prospects in baseball when elevated to the major league roster for the final two games of the 2021 season. The 6-7, 210-pound shortstop is one of the most physically imposing players on the diamond and has the rare combination of size and quickness you often don't see in the middle infield. He has the hardest-hit ball in the Statcast era at 122.4 miles-per-hour, which occurred during the 2022 season. After fully recovering from his leg injury, the model projects Cruz to showcase his talents as one of the best middle infielders in baseball, projecting him as a top-eight shortstop for 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Braves third baseman Austin Riley as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Riley had a strong 2023 season with 37 home runs, 97 RBI and 117 runs scored. He led all third basemen in home runs, runs scored and OPS (.861). But that came in a near-historic season as the Braves scored the 13th most runs in a season since 1960, including the seventh most since 2000, leading baseball with 947 runs scored. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a huge season in winning the National League MVP and Matt Olson led baseball with 54 home runs.

Riley's numbers benefited from their production as well, and it's hard to project the Braves to have one of the best offensive seasons over the last 60 years yet again this year. There's little reason to think the 26-year-old will have a poor season, but he's being selected as the first or second third baseman off the majority of 2024 Fantasy baseball draft boards, whereas the model has Riley ranked outside the top five at his position. The model projects better value at the position and stronger options in the first two rounds of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts than Riley this year. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

