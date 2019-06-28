Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Justin Smoak, sit Daniel Murphy

With nearly half of the 2019 MLB season gone, Fantasy baseball owners are beginning to gear up for a postseason run. The season has been full of surprises like Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, who leads the American League with a robust .336 average, and Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, whose .909 OPS is 136 points higher than it was a season ago. Those players have shot up the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and are now staples in lineups everywhere. However, there's still time to find the next breakout star this season, which is why you'll want to see the latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven model at SportsLine. It can help you work the Fantasy baseball waiver wire, scour the trade market and make the difficult start or sit decisions needed to lead you to a championship.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, saying he'd finish in the top 10 at his position despite being owned in just 23 percent of leagues. The result: Suzuki had a 1.250 OPS entering the weekend with a home run and a double. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 15 (July 1-7).

One player the model is high on this week: Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak. The model ranks Smoak as its No. 10 first baseman for Week 15 even though he's owned in just 49 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence.

Smoak's numbers have been relatively pedestrian, as he's slashing .225/.364/.423 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs. However, a deeper dive shows that he's due to see some positive regression given the way he's been seeing the ball.

The veteran has a career-high walk rate of 16.5 percent a career-low strikeout rate of 18.0 percent. His hard-hit contact rate of 45.5 percent is also a career-best. However, his average is down because of a .232 BABIP that's bound to improve. If Smoak keeps being patient and hitting the ball hard, he'll find more holes in the defense, and his overall offensive profile should rise considerably in the second half.

And a massive shocker: Rockies second baseman Daniel Murphy, the eighth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time this week and finishes outside the top 25.

Murphy hasn't taken advantage of hitting at Coors Field the way some had hoped, but his numbers are still admirable overall, with a .277 average, .451 slugging percentage, and 41 RBIs. However, Murphy has only six home runs in 212 plate appearances and his hard-hit contact rate is down to 32.1 percent from a career-high of 38.2 percent in 2016.

This week, Murphy and the Rockies have a difficult five-game schedule against the Astros and the Diamondbacks. That's why he's a player to consider benching in Week 15.

