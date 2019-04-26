Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Avisail Garcia, fade Mike Trout

If you're setting your Week 6 lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the Fantasy baseball waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, using their Fantasy baseball rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The results: Simmons enters the weekend having recorded five hits, three RBIs, two runs scored and two homers in his past three games. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of April 29 to May 5.

One player the model is high on this week: Rays outfielder Avisail Garcia. The 27-year-old has been dominant at the plate early this season. In fact, he's hit three homers in his last nine games and recorded at least one hit in four his last seven overall. Garcia has hit safely in 14 of 22 games, with five of those being of the multi-hit variety.

Now, Tampa Bay gets an extremely favorable week of hitting matchups against the Kansas City Royals (5.29) and Baltimore Orioles (6.03), two teams that rank in the bottom third of the league in team ERA. He's projected as the 10th-best Fantasy outfielder this week, but is owned in just 46 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's a player you can confidently pick up and start.

And a massive shocker: Angels outfielder Mike Trout, the second-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 20. Trout and the Angels will play five games against extremely tough pitching. Los Angeles will open the week with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who boast a top-10 pitching staff. The Angels will close the week with a two-game home stand against the Astros, who are allowing opponents to hit just .205.

