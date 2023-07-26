Tuesday's action in the Fantasy Baseball world was highlighted by batters going yard twice and starting pitchers on the rise. Some of these batters are already on your radar and helping your Fantasy teams now. Others might be worth trading for or scooping up. We'll also dive into some pitchers who are on the rise and could make for sell-high options. Lastly, we'll appreciate one of the best Roto picks in any Fantasy draft this season from a value standpoint.

Let's dive right in.

Pitchers on the rise

Verlander has been in excellent form, and we discussed the long-time ace among other topics on the FBT in 5 podcast here. He has produced a quality start in four of his past five outings.

Noteworthy performance against the Yankees: Six shutout innings, two hits, four walks, and six strikeouts with a 39% CSW (called strikes plus whiffs) rate.

His fastball and breaking pitches have slightly decreased in velocity, but he has adapted his pitch selection, throwing more fastballs and curves.

Season stats: 3.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 K over 89 IP, with a 3.94 FIP and 4.53 xFIP.

Recent six starts: 1.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 32 K over 37 IP, with three starts where he had 3+ walks.

Glasnow has shown consistency, completing seven innings in back-to-back starts.

Impressive performance in his last outing: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, and 8 K, with a 33% CSW rate.

Glasnow boasts an impressive 12.8 K/9 and a 52% ground ball rate.

Season stats: 3.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 88 K over 61.2 IP, with a 3.14 FIP and 2.61 xFIP.

Notable is his 18% SwStr rate, ranking second only to Spencer Strider.

Civale has been consistently solid, allowing two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts since returning from the IL.

His latest performance against KC: 8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, and 5 K, with a 27% CSW rate.

There's a slight concern about his decreased velocity in his past two starts.

Season stats: 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54 K over 71 IP, with a 3.61 FIP and 4.61 xFIP.

Note that his HR/9 (0.6) is lower than his career average (1.2), and his BABIP (.246) and strand rate (81%) are also deviating from his career norms.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bunch of double dongs

Some players have been delivering power-packed performances, hitting multiple home runs in recent games:

Pete Alonso : He found his groove at Yankee Stadium, going 3 for 4 with a double dong and five RBI. His season stats stand at .218 with 28 HR, 68 RBI, and an .820 OPS.

Julio Rodriguez : He's been on a home run spree, hitting three homers in his past four games, bringing his total to 16 HR and 23 SB. However, he's batting .246 with a .725 OPS.

Dansby Swanson : He made a strong return, going 3 for 3 with a double dong and four RBI. His season stats include a .271 batting average, 12 HR, four SB, and a .793 OPS.

Bo Naylor: He had a memorable day, going 2-3 with a double dong, including one HR with an impressive 109.4 EV and 430 ft distance. On the season, he's batting .211 with 4 HR and a .696 OPS.

Nico Hoerner appreciation

Let's take a moment to appreciate Nico Hoerner's outstanding performance as he continues to be one of the premier value picks in all of Fantasy Baseball:

In his latest game, he went 3 for 5 with a home run, two stolen bases, and seven runs batted in. This brings his season stats to .277 with 7 HR, 25 SB, 56 runs and 55 RBI.

News and notes