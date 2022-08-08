Happy Monday, everyone! It's a new week in Fantasy Baseball and we're nearing the stretch run of your Fantasy seasons -- playoffs for those in H2H and the grind to get a few more points through each day in Roto. It's also the stretch run for these teams trying to make a postseason push and set themselves up for a deep run. So we have to show the West Coast some love by talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers' impressive series sweep over the revamped San Diego Padres -- with Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader and all. The Dodgers closed out the sweep with Sunday's 4-0 shutout.

But now that I've given the Dodgers their due, let's not bury the lede here! The lede being Jacob deGrom and his first home start at Citi Field in 13 months. It was the old, tried and true, absolutely filthy-level deGrom on Sunday against the Braves. He retired the first 17 Braves batters he faced and struck out 12 of them. Yup -- that's right -- 12 strikeouts.

In fact, deGrom made history with 1,518 strikeouts -- the most ever for a pitcher in his first 200 major league starts. He finished with five more to bring his total to 1,523 and drew a swing and miss on 18 out of the 33 nasty sliders he threw. He took the perfect game all the way into the sixth inning despite finishing with two earned runs allowed. He had 12 strikeouts and 25 induced swinging strikes on a total of 76 pitches. The slider velocity was up 1.8 mph in this start.

Listening to both Scott and Chris on the podcast, it seems as if they're stance hasn't changed much -- now might be an even better opportunity to sell high. The issue is not at all whether or not deGrom can keep up this level of dominance. He's proven that's no issue. It's all about how long he can do it, and that's where our experts are lacking confidence. And it's hard to blame them. But for now, enjoy the ride.

Below, we'll break down some other key takeaways from the weekend's action.

Cabrera and other waiver wire pitchers to consider

Edward Cabrera looked primed for a breakout early in the season before an injury, but maybe he's now back for a stretch run to remember? He tossed five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts in his return to the mound against the Cubs despite walking three. The stuff was pretty electric with 17 induced swinging strikes through just 78 pitches. He's 50% rostered.

Reid Detmers is another name to consider scooping up off the wire if he's still there. He threw another seven strong innings, allowing just one run, one walk and striking out seven. His slider has been excellent as of late and the usage is way up in addition to the velocity (up 2.4 mph). The dude has a 1.16 ERA and 0.94 WHIP since returning to the rotation and yet he is still just 70% rostered.

George Kirby also makes sense as a sneaky add after he put in his first quality start since July 2. Kirby threw six innings of one-run ball and didn't walk a batter. He now has a 3.40 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 81 strikeouts over 79 1/3 innings to go with it. He's 68% rostered.

Kyle Gibson's season-long ERA isn't anything to jump for joy for at 4.36 overall, but he was excellent in his latest start, allowing just two hits and one run through eight innings and he now has a quality start in four of his last five games. He is 65% rostered.

Who's hot

MJ Melendez is getting red-hot even after the return of Salvador Perez -- and maybe that's a good thing for him. Melendez is seeing plenty of playing time in the outfield and now he actually has some lineup help around him with Perez. He's 70% rostered and has seven games this week. He collected three homers and six hits over his past four games!

Who's not

He might be 93% rostered, and on one of the best teams in baseball (at least on paper), but Sean Manaea has been ice cold as of late. On Friday, the Dodgers beat him up for eight earned runs and 10 hits through just four innings. Over his last nine starts, Manea has a 6.60 ERA with a 1.69 WHIP. Yikes.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: