Cole Irvin SP OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. LAA, at HOU Rostered 74% A trip to Minute Maid Park to end the week may expose Irvin's fly-ball tendencies, but he begins the week against a bad Angels offense at home, where he's been money. It's also worth pointing out he has a 2.03 ERA in six starts since the beginning of July.

Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 25 Matchups at PHI, vs. ATL Rostered 66% After four mostly excellent starts against weak opponents (Pittsburgh twice and Cincinnati twice), Garrett's recent breakthrough will be put to the test against the Phillies and Braves this week. At this point, you almost have to use him with two starts, even if the matchups are challenging.

Brady Singer SP KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. LAD Rostered 78% The strikeouts came back down for Singer last time after back-to-back double-digit efforts, but he still has an impressive 3.25 xFIP for the year. A two-start week is difficult to pass up, even if one is against the Dodgers.

Marcus Stroman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 63% Take out the one start that preceded his IL stint for shoulder inflammation and Stroman has a 2.97 ERA for the year. He's been money since returning, allowing two earned runs across 20 1/3 innings, and faces the Juan Soto-less Nationals this week.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 59% The injury-ridden prospect appeared to be coming into his own with back-to-back dominant efforts against the Marlins and Orioles, but then hit a speed bump Brewers over the weekend. The Cubs offense rates more like the first two, giving Lodolo another chance to pile up whiffs with his breaking ball.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchups at SD, vs. PIT Rostered 76% Wood is coming off a disastrous start against the Dodgers, but the Dodgers have a way of doing that. He had a 1.65 ERA in July, has a 3.29 xFIP for the year, and will be facing the Pirates among his two starts this week.

Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 31 Matchups at BAL, vs. CLE Matchups 37% The Blue Jays have severely limited Kikuchi's pitch count in his first two outings back from a neck strain, but the results have been great, with him allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 over nine innings. We can hope for more of the same with favorable matchups against the Orioles and Guardians this week.

Kyle Gibson SP PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 63% Most anyone is a favorable play against the Marlins right now, but particularly someone with the capacity to work deep into games like Gibson. He faced the Marlins a couple turns ago and allowed one earned run in six innings.

Johnny Cueto SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36 Matchup at KC Rostered 69% Though Cueto gave up 11 hits last time, he also went eight innings and still has only once allowed more than three earned runs all year. No clue how he's doing it, but it's gone on long enough that I'd expect it to continue against a team like the Royals.