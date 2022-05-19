Happy Thursday, everyone! Unfortunately, it's a not-so-happy Thursday to New York Mets fans who must at this point feel like the most cursed fanbase in all of baseball. After losing Jacob deGrom in spring training to injury, and Tylor Megill recently after his scorching hot start, they were faced with more bad news on Wednesday night when Max Scherzer was pulled from the game in the middle of the inning -- in the middle of an at bat.

So before we dive into any of the other action from Wednesday, let's catch up on everything we know now and what you need to know about the Scherzer injury. Scherzer was pulled from the game in the middle of the sixth inning during an at bat against Albert Pujols with what is being termed as left side discomfort. For starters, you'd always rather hear about anything but an arm issue, but oblique injuries (if this is that) can be tricky as well. Scherzer will undergo further testing including an MRI on Thursday and that will help us determine the severity of the injury.

Obviously, Scherzer is not only a major piece for the Mets but also for your Fantasy Baseball teams. He has been an anchor SP1 for the entire season, and so let's piece together some of the other information we have on what the injury might be and what it means for your Fantasy teams. After the game, Scherzer told reporters he doesn't think this is a major strain. He said he hopes to have gotten out of the game quickly enough to avoid a serious injury. According to JomBoy media, Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said "just his back, nothing bad" when discussing the injury in the dugout. Here is video of the last pitch Scherzer threw.

We'll dive into more action from Wednesday below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Scott White featured Royals catcher MJ Melendez in his waiver wire and then Melendez went on to hit his second consecutive home run. With Salvador Perez on the IL for an undetermined length of stay, Melendez is quickly becoming a must-add in two-catcher leagues and probably worth a speculative add in one-catcher leagues as well.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Wheeler rounding into midseason form

OK, so you can admit if you were indeed worried about Phillies SP Zack Wheeler after the first month and change. I get it. You drafted him in some leagues as your SP1 or a high-end SP2 that you sacrificed a big-time hitter for. On Wednesday, Wheeler looked a lot like his 2021 self. He struck out a season-high nine through seven shutout innings and earned the win against a tough Padres lineup. He only allowed four hits and didn't walk a batter as he was in full command of this start. Wheeler may no longer be a buy-low candidate, but if you can get him at the price of an SP2 or worse, that's a trade worth pursuing.

Snell struggles in debut

We finally got a debut for Padres SP Blake Snell. Originally, Snell was viewed as a mid-round SP target until his spring injury after an absolutely dominant second half of his 2021 season. But which Snell would we get was always the question that held him back and ultimately landed him on some "avoid" lists for some drafters. On Wednesday, we got the Snell you'd like to avoid in his debut against the Phillies. Snell lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, three walks and three earned runs. The good news is that he struck out five and induced 12 swinging strikes. The better news is that his slider velocity was up 2.2 mph compared to last year. But ultimately, underlying stats aside, Snell wasn't in command from the start and got hit hard.

May's hottest hitters

Jose Altuve on Wednesday: 1 for 4 with his eighth homer

In May: .316, seven homers, 1.110 OPS

Rhys Hoskins on Wednesday: 1 for 3 with his seventh homer

In May: .276, five homers, .892 OPS

Gary Sanchez on Wednesday: 2 for 4 with three RBI

In May: Eight hits and three homers over his past six games

Underlying stats: Sanchez has a career-high 56% FB rate (43% for his career), also going opposite field a career-high 30% (18% for his career). He's 77% rostered.

Justin Turner on Wednesday: 1 for 4 with his fourth homer

Over his past nine games: .303 BA, three homers, five doubles

Jared Walsh on Wednesday: 2 for 3 with a double dong, now up to eight homers with a .250 average

In May: .254 with six homers and a .882 OPS

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.