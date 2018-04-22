Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 5 identify Vince Velasquez, Jake Faria as sleepers

The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White, who identifies the few sleepers in the bunch.

No shortage of two-start options this week, our first in which every team plays at least six or seven games.

Problem is few of them are good.

I see seven here who are easy-peasy, no-questions-asked, automatic, for-sure starters when in line for two starts. I see six more who I'd go as far as to call advisable in any format this week, two of which -- Kevin Gausman and Jake Faria -- have ERAs over 5.50.

Those two are both owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but my favorite sleeper for this week is Vince Velasquez, who's coming off three consecutive quality outings with at least a strikeout per inning. Long term, I don't have as much confidence in him as either Gausman or Faria, but he has the best matchups and the hottest hand.

Those first 13 might be as far as I'm willing to go in categories leagues. Zack Wheeler is kind of interesting with that Padres matchup, but he has a ton of failure on his resume. In points leagues, you can push it a little further, perhaps as far as Brandon McCarthy at 20.

A couple fun side notes: There's a chance Walker Buehler, the top prospect called up to start Monday's game for the Dodgers, makes a second start thanks to a doubleheader Saturday, which would possibly cost Kenta Maeda his second start. There's also a chance Jack Flaherty makes two starts if he's called up to fill in for the injured Adam Wainwright Tuesday. Both seem like big risks outside of NL-only formats, though. 

Two-start pitchers for Week 5
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. LAAvs. OAK
2Carlos Carrasco, CLEat BALvs. SEA
3Jose Berrios, MINat NYYvs. CIN
4Rick Porcello, BOSat TORvs. TB
5Gio Gonzalez, WASat SFvs. ARI
6Robbie Ray, ARIat PHIat WAS
7Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. MINat LAA
8Kenta Maeda, LADvs. MIAat SF
9J.A. Happ, TORvs. BOSvs. TEX
10Mike Foltynewicz, ATLat CINat PHI
11Vince Velasquez, PHIvs. ARIvs. ATL
12Kevin Gausman, BALvs. CLEvs. DET
13Jake Faria, TBat BALat BOS
14Zack Wheeler, NYMat STLat SD
15Tyler Chatwood, CHCat CLEvs. MIL
16Tyler Skaggs, LAAat HOUvs. NYY
17Ian Kennedy, KCvs. MILvs. CHW
18Mike Leake, SEAat CHWat CLE
19Chad Bettis, COLvs. SDat MIA
20Brandon McCarthy, ATLat CINat PHI
21Jake Odorizzi, MINat NYYvs. CIN
22Zach Davies, MILat KCat CHC
23Trevor Cahill, OAKat TEXat HOU
24Chris Stratton, SFvs. WASvs. LAD
25Marco Gonzales, SEAat CHWat CLE
26Tyler Mahle, CINvs. ATLat MIN
27Matt Moore, TEXvs. OAKat TOR
28Chad Kuhl, PITvs. DETvs. STL
29Ty Blach, SF*vs. WASvs. LAD
30Jarlin Garcia, MIA*at LADvs. COL
31CC Sabathia, NYYvs. MINat LAA
32Alex Cobb, BALvs. TBvs. DET
33Miguel Gonzalez, CHWvs. SEAat KC
34Josh Tomlin, CLEvs. CHCvs. SEA
35Sal Romano, CINvs. ATLat MIN
36Jordan Zimmermann, DETat PITat BAL
37Bryan Mitchell, SD*at COLvs. NYM
38Carson Fulmer, CHWvs. SEAat KC

*RP-eligible

