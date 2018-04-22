Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 5 identify Vince Velasquez, Jake Faria as sleepers

No shortage of two-start options this week, our first in which every team plays at least six or seven games.



Problem is few of them are good.



I see seven here who are easy-peasy, no-questions-asked, automatic, for-sure starters when in line for two starts. I see six more who I'd go as far as to call advisable in any format this week, two of which -- Kevin Gausman and Jake Faria -- have ERAs over 5.50.



Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Those two are both owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but my favorite sleeper for this week is Vince Velasquez, who's coming off three consecutive quality outings with at least a strikeout per inning. Long term, I don't have as much confidence in him as either Gausman or Faria, but he has the best matchups and the hottest hand.



Those first 13 might be as far as I'm willing to go in categories leagues. Zack Wheeler is kind of interesting with that Padres matchup, but he has a ton of failure on his resume. In points leagues, you can push it a little further, perhaps as far as Brandon McCarthy at 20.

A couple fun side notes: There's a chance Walker Buehler, the top prospect called up to start Monday's game for the Dodgers, makes a second start thanks to a doubleheader Saturday, which would possibly cost Kenta Maeda his second start. There's also a chance Jack Flaherty makes two starts if he's called up to fill in for the injured Adam Wainwright Tuesday. Both seem like big risks outside of NL-only formats, though.

*RP-eligible