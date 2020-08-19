Watch Now: Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Outlook for Dustin May ( 4:08 )

Another day, another top prospect that Fantasy baseball players need to know about. This time, it's Christian Pache, the No. 12 prospect coming into the season, per Baseball America, who joins the Braves to replace Nick Markakis, who was placed on the COVID-19 list. And yes, Pache is another prospect you should be excited about.

But how excited? Pache's numbers won't blow you away. He hit just .278/.340/.474 with 11 homers and eight steals in 104 games at Double-A last season before an even more uninspiring Triple-A run. But it's worth noting Pache was just 20, and he's very much still trying to figure out how best to maximize his prodigious skills. He's got burgeoning power and plus bat speed with plus speed to go along with it. There's a very intriguing Fantasy skill set here.

So, the question we can't answer yet is, "Has he figured out how to maximize those skills?" One of the problems with no minor-league games is we have no idea what kind of improvements Pache made this offseason. If he was raking at Triple-A, we'd call him a must-add player, for sure.

As is, he's certainly a recommended add, one who is certainly worth adding if none of the other outfielders Scott White profiled Tuesday are available in your league.

