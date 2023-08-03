I'll tell you what I felt when I found out Dane Dunning struck out a career-high 11 over 7 2/3 innings Wednesday: annoyed.

I was due to write Waiver Wire the next morning, and I didn't want to have to make it all about him. What was I supposed to say, that a guy with no more than four strikeouts in any of his past five appearances and an overall 6.2 K/9 rate was suddenly a force to be reckoned with? Maybe not, but then there's also the 3.14 ERA, the 1.14 WHIP, and all the advantages that come with having the league's best offense behind him. Oh, and let's not forget the impending arrival of Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery, which might ultimately spell Dunning's return to the bullpen. How ever would I sort out the rampant contradictions?

Alas, I was spared. Turns out Dunning is already rostered in 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is the maximum allowable threshold for this article. But that presents another problem, doesn't it? If such a pitcher is too widely rostered to discuss in a waiver wire context, what does it mean for the state of starting pitching as a whole?

It's why I think we have to pay deference to what Nick Pivetta has done recently. We all have pitching staffs to fill out, and we all have to make do at times with what's there for the taking. As flawed as it all is, why not go for the unlikely home run?

I'll explain in greater detail what I mean, but let's begin with an under-the-radar trade acquisition who has already caught fire for his new team.