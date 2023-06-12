Andrew Abbott and A.J. Smith-Shawver are both recent call-ups of some notoriety, and each performed admirably in his second career appearance over the weekend.

But Abbott is already rostered in 71 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Smith-Shawver is already rostered in 62 percent. I'm not sure either needs to be rostered in more.

To be frank, they haven't revealed much in the way of upside so far. Maybe the upside is presumed from their minor-league track records, but it's never totally clear how the numbers will translate. Abbott was an especially curious case given that he racked up strikeouts at a ridiculous rate (13.7 K/9 for his career, including 15.0 this year) despite his fastball only registering in the low 90s.

Andrew Abbott CIN • SP • #41 2023 Stats INN 11.2 H 6 ER 0 BB 7 K 10 View Profile

His whiffs relied on a deceptive delivery and release angle that so far hasn't baffled major-league hitters to the same degree. Sure, he's kept the hits down and has yet to allow an earned run, but his swinging-strike rate is a mere seven percent through two starts. He got exactly one whiff on 51 fastballs Saturday, and if bat-missing isn't going to be his thing, then there isn't much to fall back on. The results Saturday could have been far worse given that he allowed an average exit velocity of 96.4 mph.

A.J. Smith-Shawver ATL • P 2023 Stats INN 7.2 H 3 ER 0 BB 3 K 5 View Profile

I have a little more hope for Smith-Shawver given that his fastball averaged only 93 mph in his first career start Friday (following a relief appearance earlier in the week). That's down a couple miles per hour from his time in the minors, and it's possible the 20-year-old has been reluctant to go all out after moving so quickly up the ladder. Like Abbott, the results have been good, but the underlying numbers have given reason to believe it's all smoke and mirrors. To whatever degree Abbott and Smith-Shawver have excelled, it's not in the manner that got them to the majors.

It doesn't mean you shouldn't add them, of course, but it does mean that you should do so with the proper skepticism. And frankly, I'd prefer Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock (featured below) to both