Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Rostered 78% Monday vs. Diamondbacks INN 7 H 1 ER 0 BB 0 K 8 The fact Hunter Green is so widely rostered already speaks to his potential because, even now, he's sporting a 5.40 ERA. But there were signs of progress beyond even his seven one-hit innings with eight strikeouts Monday -- signs that perhaps justify him being universally rostered. For one, his fastball actually played like a wipeout pitch, registering 12 of his 17 strikeouts and allowing him to throw his slider less than 50 percent of the time. It's noteworthy because, for all the focus on its triple-digit velocity, major-leaguers had teed off on the fastball. He actually took a little off velocity-wise Monday and got more movement with it. Meanwhile, he walked nobody and has issued a total of four walks in his past four starts.

Brandon Drury 3B CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 29 Rostered 74% 2022 Stats AVG .266 HR 11 OPS .840 AB 173 BB 14 K 41 Brandon Drury homered again Tuesday, giving him three in his past four games and 11 overall. The real disappointment is that the Reds removed him with a nine-run lead, thus preventing him from collecting his sixth multi-hit game already in June. As it is, he's batting .444 (12 for 27) for the month. There's been a tendency toward skepticism with him because, well, where has he been the past couple years? But he was a solid contributor when he first broke into the league in 2016, and his expected stats (via Statcast) fully back up his actual ones. Mostly, I'm heartened by the way he's come back around after dropping off in mid-May, which would suggest actual staying power.

Christopher Morel CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 22 Rostered 62% 2022 Stats AVG .298 HR 3 SB 6 OBP .381 OPS .905 AB 84 Christopher Morel is churning out big games faster than anyone can move to pick him up, so I'm running out of ways to sing his praises. Let's try this one: With his 2-for-5 performance Tuesday, which included a home run and a triple, he's now averaging 3.88 Head-to-Head points per game, roughly the same as Yordan Alvarez. Of course, that's in only 21 games, which means Morel's plate discipline may yet regress to something more like he had in the minors, but the power/speed combo is legit. For now, the Cubs are batting him leadoff, and he's already picked up eligibility at second base. He's looking too handy and too promising to pass up.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 24 Rostered 57% Tuesday vs. Nationals INN 6 H 2 ER 1 BB 2 K 4 Edward Cabrera's second start of 2022 went much like the first, and in a total of 12 innings, he has given up precisely three hits. He didn't deliver a big strikeout total this time, registering only four, but his changeup continued to play like a premium pitch, generating seven whiffs and once again topping out at 95 mph. Changeups aren't supposed to do that, folks. He'll still need to mind the walks, which may yet be his undoing in his second major-league stint, but he's already looking much more comfortable than in his seven starts last year and was, of course, a prolific strikeout pitcher in the minors.

Kyle Farmer SS CIN Cincinnati • #17 • Age: 31 Rostered 53% 2022 Stats AVG .271 HR 5 2B 13 SB 4 OPS .772 AB 166 Kyle Farmer isn't the sexiest pickup, but for all the studs shortstop offers, it's a difficult position to fill off the waiver wire. For that reason, I liked drafting Farmer late as a bench option in some of my deeper leagues this spring. He plays in a favorable park, produces high line-drive rates, and hit .303 with 11 homers and an .847 OPS over his final 70 games. And now, just like last year, he's heating up with the weather, picking up another two hits Tuesday to make him 23 for 52 (.442) with four homers over his past 15 games.

Graham Ashcraft SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 24 Rostered 46% Tuesday vs. Diamondbacks INN 6 H 3 ER 0 BB 0 K 4 OK, this is getting interesting. Graham Ashcraft has allowed just three runs in 23 2/3 innings and gone at least six innings in three of his past four starts. His 4.9 K/9 might normally steer me clear, but he also has a ground-ball rate in excess of 60 percent, which is about as good as it gets. One explanation for it is that his primary pitch is actually a cutter, one that peaks at 100 mph, which has proven difficult for major-league hitters to square up. He might continue to excel just by suppressing hard contact, but the stuff is good enough that I could see the strikeouts improving. He actually averaged 10.5 K/9 in the minors last year.

Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 31 Rostered 26% 2022 Stats AVG .305 HR 4 2B 14 OPS .840 AB 174 K 48 Health has been an issue for Garrett Cooper over the years, but not his ability to hit. The dedicated at-bats he was promised this year made him something of a sleeper at the start, but as late as May 18, he was hitting .237 with a .679 OPS. That's about the time offense as a whole began to come around, and Cooper has followed suit, batting .446 (25 for 56) with two homers over his past 15 games. With a high line-drive rate and premium exit velocities, he should be of interest in five-outfielder leagues, where filling out those spots has proven to be a challenge.