Of the pile of prospect call-ups we've seen during what may come to be known as the September surge, by far the most impressive has been one I haven't even mentioned yet.

I'm talking about Ryne Nelson, a 24-year-old Diamondbacks right-hander who just two-hit the Dodgers over six innings after carving up the Padres over seven in his debut. He has yet to allow an earned run in 13, striking out 13 and walking just two.

It's impressive, yes, but also quite unexpected given the quality of the competition and the fact he struggled so mightily in the minors this year, compiling a 5.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 at Triple-A Reno. That's one of the more hitter-friendly environments in a notably hitter-friendly league, but even so, he was (duh) facing minor-leaguers.

Still, it's hard to come away from these highlights feeling anything less than impressed.

That fastball packs some sizzle even apart from the velocity, and the wrist curl brings a little deception to it. If he continues to throw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes, there will be few days when he beats himself.

So why am I not recommending Nelson as a pickup in Fantasy? Look, I'm not your dad. You can do what you want. In leagues where starting pitchers are in especially high demand, it might make sense to throw caution to the wind for him. But I can't get around the fact that his next two matchups are also against the Padres and Dodgers. Having him shut those two down again, so soon, before his first real misfire in the majors, is probably too much to ask. They have a scouting report now. Advantage goes to the hitters.

It makes Nelson the latest in a string of impressive rookie hurlers who simply aren't in a position to help us yet. Hunter Brown, for as good as he's looked, is about to shift to the bullpen with Justin Verlander expected back from the IL this weekend. Bailey Falter is kind of in the same boat, looking at maybe one start (against the Braves, no less) before Zack Wheeler returns.

Their better-than-expected performances give us something to look forward to next year, but the timing isn't right for this year, not with so little calendar left.

So who should we be looking to pick up?