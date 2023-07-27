Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Rostered 74% 2023 Stats AVG .311 HR 6 2B 29 SB 21 OPS .865 AB 267 You may remember that Duran was batting .361 as late as May 17, but given what followed (i.e., a .195 batting average with no home runs in 25 games), you may have vowed never to be burned by him again. I must, however, inform you that he's at it again, batting .383 (23 for 60) with two home runs and six steals since the calendar flipped to July. Maybe it's time to recognize that rather than being the next superstar or a complete fakeout, he's just a pretty good player who tends to run hot and cold. There are things to like about his profile -- the stolen bases, the high line-drive rate, the tendency to bat leadoff against righties. His platoon status keeps him on the fringes of three-outfielder leagues, but not with the way he's performing now.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Rostered 61% Wednesday vs. Pirates INN 7 H 3 ER 2 BB 0 K 8 In a season defined by disastrous outings for seemingly capable pitchers, a little stability would make for a welcome addition to any pitching staff. And there's reason to believe Lugo can provide it. It's not just that he has four quality starts in his past five, delivering a 2.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 during that stretch, but it's how he's done it. He needed just 84 pitches to make it through seven innings against the Pirates Wednesday, which gives you an idea of the sort of strike-thrower he is, having issued just 1.8 BB/9. Combine that with his above-average ground-ball rate, made possible by his downer curveball, and he's well equipped to limit damage. He was sidelined by a calf injury for a month-long stretch earlier this year, which is probably the only reason why he's as available as he is.

Triston Casas 1B BOS Boston • #36 • Age: 23 Rostered 56% 2023 Stats AVG .253 HR 15 OPS .837 AB 281 BB 48 K 84 Casas hit a 410-foot home run off Spencer Strider on Wednesday, but perhaps more impressive is that he reached base in all four of his plate appearances that game, twice on hits and twice on walks. He now has multiple hits in four of his past five games, homering three times during that stretch. His updated stats since April? A .296 batting average, 12 homers and .933 OPS, all while reaching base at a .389 clip. That's the kind of hitter he was advertised to be, and after a dreadful start to his rookie season, that's the kind of hitter he's been. The only thing preventing him from being universally added in Fantasy is that he sits against left-handers, but that seems destined to end sooner than later. The Red Sox have to know they have a potential star on their hands.

Adbert Alzolay RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 28 Rostered 41% 2023 Stats SV 11 ERA 2.40 WHIP 0.93 INN 45 BB 7 K 51 We've had reason to believe Alzolay is the Cubs closer since as far back as early June, but the team was so lacking in save chances that he had all of two saves for basically an entire calendar month. We needed more than that to confirm our suspicions, particularly given manager David Ross' past fickleness, and now we have it. Alzolay has seven saves in July and four in the Cubs' past five games. He appears to be good enough to hold onto the role, as the rest of his numbers show. There is the matter of how consistently the Cubs will provide him with save chances moving forward, particularly if they do a tear-down at the trade deadline, but even so, if you're looking for saves on the waiver wire right now, it's hard to imagine you're going to find a better source of them than Alzolay.

Will Benson LF CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25 Rostered 31% 2023 Stats AVG .283 HR 7 SB 10 OBP .385 OPS .908 AB 149 For all the talk of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, one Reds call-up who hasn't gotten much attention is Benson. But at this point, the production speaks for itself. He arrived for good on May 21 and, from that point forward, has hit .318 (41 for 129) with seven homers, 10 steals and an incredible 1.022 OPS, made possible by a .425 on-base percentage. The guy knows how to take a walk, and when you add it to the rest of what he brings to the table, you can understand why the Reds keep finding at-bats for him even amid their roster crunch. In fact, he seems to be earning an even bigger share, having started against two of the last three left-handers they've faced. At the very least, Benson is looking like a Jake Fraley clone.

Marco Luciano SS SF San Francisco • #76 • Age: 21 Rostered 24% 2023 Minors AVG .235 HR 13 OPS .811 AB 226 BB 39 K 80 Fighting for a playoff spot and desperate for offense, the Giants have called up shortstop prospect Marco Luciano, who has been a fixture on top-100 lists from the time he was 17. Of course, his minor-league numbers have never quite lived up to his prospect standing, perhaps because of his inability to stay healthy. Meanwhile, he's still only 21 and played only six games at Triple-A before getting the call. He did come up at his hottest at least, batting .305 (36 for 118) with eight homers in his last 32 games, but it does seem like a rush job for a prospect whose minor-league career hasn't been smooth sailing. So why feature Luciano here? Upside is upside, and shortstop isn't the easiest position to fill off the waiver wire. If you have a need there, you'd be crazy not to scoop up the lottery ticket.