DeSclafani will receive a PRP injection in his right elbow, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injection will be followed by a 6-to-8 week shutdown period, meaning DeSclafani's season is almost certainly over, barring a deep postseason run by the team. After missing most of last year with an ankle injury, DeSclafani returned to go 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 19 appearances (18 starts) for the Giants this season. The right-hander is under contract for $12 million next season.