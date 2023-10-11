Slater underwent scheduled surgery Wednesday on his right elbow, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dr. Keith Meister performed an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone spur from the back of Slater's elbow, and the 30-year-old outfielder also had an ulnar nerve transposition to address some nagging nerve discomfort in the same joint. He'll need around four months of rest and rehab but is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training in 2024.