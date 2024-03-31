Snell struck out 11 batters while allowing three hits over four innings in his start Friday at extended spring training against the Giants' Double-A affiliate, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Because he didn't sign with the Giants until March 18, Snell didn't have enough time to get properly stretched out during spring training and was left off the 26-man Opening Day roster. However, after reportedly covering 74 pitches in his four-inning outing Friday, Snell looks set to make his next outing with the big club in what will be his Giants debut. As Rubin notes, Snell could be available to start as soon as Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, though the Giants could be inclined to save him for Friday's home opener versus the Padres if they want to give him an additional two days of rest.