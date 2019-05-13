Giants' Brandon Belt: Delivers pinch-hit homer

Belt (knee) hit a two-run home run in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against the Reds.

Belt has missed the last two contests due to a knee issue, but he came through with a clutch two-run blast in the seventh inning to tie the game. The 31-year-old should have a chance to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays after benefitting from a scheduled off day Monday.

