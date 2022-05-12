Belt went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Belt has now gone 3-for-8 in two games since he returned from neck stiffness. The first baseman also showed off a little speed with his first stolen base of the year. He hasn't attempted more than seven steals in any of the last six years, so he shouldn't be expected to contribute much in that area. The 34-year-old is slashing .253/.387/.467 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored through 92 plate appearances.