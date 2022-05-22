The Giants moved Belt to the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Padres with right knee inflammation.

Belt didn't play in either of the Giants' first two games of the weekend before the team elected to place him on the IL for the second time this season, after he was previously on the COVID-19-related IL. The Giants will deactivate Belt with the hope that the swelling in his right knee subsides over the next week and allows him to return after a minimum-length or near-minimum stay on the shelf. Darin Ruf and Wilmer Flores will likely see most of the work at first base while Belt is on the IL.