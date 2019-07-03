Giants' Brandon Belt: Slaps three hits
Belt went 3-for-6 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over San Diego.
Belt was slotted second in the order for the third straight game with yet another southpaw on the mound. The 31-year-old has adapted well to his new role as a table-setter, getting on base 11 times over the last five contests (.440 on-base percentage). The Giants' offense has been on fire of late, so manager Bruce Bochy should continue to roll Belt out either first (against righties) or second (against lefties) in the order so long as this configuration continues to produce.
