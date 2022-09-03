Belt's knee surgery went as planned Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt has dealt with chronic knee issues throughout the year and eventually elected to undergo season-ending surgery. The procedure went well, and he's expected to rehab for approximately two months, giving him time to be ready for next season. He'll be a free agent this winter, and the market for a 34-year-old coming off a down season and a significant surgery may not be robust. He's now missed at least 50 games in four of the last five full seasons, so any team taking a chance on him can't count on having him available all year.