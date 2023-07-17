Crawford is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He'll join fellow left-handed-hitting regulars LaMonte Wade and Joc Pederson on the bench for the series opener while the Reds bring southpaw Brandon Williamson to the hill. Casey Schmitt will step in for Crawford at shortstop.
