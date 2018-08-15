Giants' Brandon Crawford: Return expected Wednesday
Crawford (concussion) is out of the league's concussion protocol and expects to return to the starting lineup Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Crawford was held out of the lineup after experiencing concussion-like symptoms from an outfield collision Monday. The All-Star shortstop was available to pinch-hit after being cleared for action Tuesday, and he will return to his usual starting role Wednesday. Crawford is slashing .275/.346/.431 with 11 homers and 45 RBI this year.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not in lineup following collision•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Exits game after collision•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Cranks 11th homer•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets rest vs. lefty•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Delivers game-winning hit•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Doubles in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start