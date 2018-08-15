Giants' Brandon Crawford: Return expected Wednesday

Crawford (concussion) is out of the league's concussion protocol and expects to return to the starting lineup Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was held out of the lineup after experiencing concussion-like symptoms from an outfield collision Monday. The All-Star shortstop was available to pinch-hit after being cleared for action Tuesday, and he will return to his usual starting role Wednesday. Crawford is slashing .275/.346/.431 with 11 homers and 45 RBI this year.