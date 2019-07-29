Giants' Brandon Crawford: Snaps brief dry spell

Crawford went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over San Diego.

Crawford had gone 0-for-9 over his previous three contests, but he brought that brief cold streak to an end with his fourth multi-hit effort this month. The veteran shortstop has been playing his best ball in July, slashing .274/.369/.493 with four homers and 17 RBI across 20 games.