Giants' Brandon Crawford: Snaps brief dry spell
Crawford went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over San Diego.
Crawford had gone 0-for-9 over his previous three contests, but he brought that brief cold streak to an end with his fourth multi-hit effort this month. The veteran shortstop has been playing his best ball in July, slashing .274/.369/.493 with four homers and 17 RBI across 20 games.
