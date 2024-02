Wisely is in contention for games at shortstop, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wisely's likely best suited for a utility role if he breaks camp with the Giants, but shortstop is a thin position for the team. Marco Luciano is viewed as the favorite to start there, while Casey Schmitt, Tyler Fitzgerald and Thairo Estrada could also see action at shortstop. Wisely isn't likely to be a great fantasy option after slashing .175/.231/.267 across 131 plate appearances in 2023.