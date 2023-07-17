Wisely will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wisely appears to have overtaken Casey Schmitt as the Giants' preferred option at the keystone with Thairo Estrada (hand) on the shelf; Wisely has now picked up five starts at second base over the past six contests. The Giants will have room for both rookies in the infield Monday, however, as Schmitt will start at shortstop while the lefty-hitting Brandon Crawford exits the lineup against Reds southpaw Brandon Williamson.